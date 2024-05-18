Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 17

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday alleged that the party was tampering with the CCTV footage.

‘Party doing my character assassination’ The new leaders in the party called a 20-year-old party worker as BJP’s agent. Two days back, the party had accepted the whole truth and today they have taken a U-turn. This gunda (hitman) is threatening the party that if he gets arrested, he will expose all the secrets. — Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP

In a post on X, she tagged Delhi Police and said, “I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house.”

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said Maliwal had reached the CM’s residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal. She termed the allegations “baseless” and said this was a conspiracy of the BJP of which Maliwal was a “pawn”. She said since Kejriwal was granted interim bail, the BJP was rattled and this fury made them cook a conspiracy against the CM and the party.

Swati, in a post on X, said, “The leaders who joined the party yesterday declared a 20-year old worker as a BJP agent. Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the press conference and today it has taken a U-turn. This goon is threatening the party (AAP) saying that ‘if I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets’”.

“The party has given in under a ‘goon’s pressure’ and is now questioning her character. I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country. I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes,” she added.

On Friday, an edited 52-second video was also circulated on the social media that showed Maliwal threatening security officials and abusing Bibhav.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,” Swati reacted to the video.

