Maliwal case: Cops deny SIT formation

New Delhi, May 21

The Delhi Police on Tuesday denied claims about forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar.

Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar on May 13 when she visited the CM’s residence. Media reports had surfaced suggesting that an SIT had been formed, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anjitha Chepyala, along with the Assistant Commissioner of Police and three Inspector-rank officers. However, senior police officials have denied these reports.

On Monday, the police took Kumar to the CM’s residence to recreate the scene and verify his presence in the areas where Maliwal claimed the assault occurred. On Tuesday, the police took him to Mumbai. According to the remand application, Kumar disclosed to the police that he had formatted his phone a day before his arrest in Mumbai because it was not working properly.

The police submitted that the mobile phone is password-protected, and without Kumar’s personal presence and assistance, they couldn’t access the phone and other apps. “He has to be taken to an expert to retrieve the mobile data and to ascertain the fact of formatting the mobile phone, which is an important piece of evidence. The possibility of keeping any clone copy/data in any system cannot be ruled out. Hence, to recover the data and examine the person who formatted the data, he has to be taken to Mumbai.”

