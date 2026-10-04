Mall space in Delhi-NCR to hit 48.6 million sq ft by 2031

India’s organised retail market is set for a major expansion, with developers likely to add 51.1 million sq ft of new mall space over the next five years, and Delhi-NCR is expected to lead the growth, according to a new JLL report.

The report, “Indian Retail 2031: Towards a Future-ready Ecosystem”, says total shopping mall stock will reach 143.2 million sq ft by 2031. Delhi-NCR, with about 29 million sq ft of operational mall stock, the highest among the top cities, is projected to reach 48.6 million sq ft. The region accounts for 38 per cent of upcoming supply, and more than half of the new space is expected in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad together.

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Industry leaders say the shift is being driven by changing consumer habits. Parveen Jain, president, NAREDCO, said the pipeline of large-format malls reflected the evolution of retail from a transactional space into an integrated lifestyle experience. Large-format malls will make up 56 per cent of the new supply, or about 28.7 million sq ft, with 30-35 per cent of their space likely to go to entertainment, food and beverage, and services. Jain said this would create more vibrant and experience-led urban centres.

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Delhi-NCR is already seeing the effect. It accounted for 20 per cent of India’s retail leasing between 2023 and the first half of 2026, with multiple locations in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, mainly in peripheral areas, emerging as new retail hotspots, the report said.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said Delhi-NCR was clearly where the next phase of organised retail would be built. “Shoppers today look for places that combine retail with food, leisure and work, and developers need to plan for that from day one,” he said. He cited the company’s mixed-use project with RMZ on Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram, and its upcoming Infinity Mall in Sohna.

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Robin Mangla, president, M3M India, said developers would focus on well-located, experience-led destinations that combined retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle offerings. “In NCR, improving connectivity, expanding consumption catchments and growing urbanisation will further support this evolution.”

Sudeep Bhatt, director (strategy), Whiteland Corporation, said technology was also reshaping how such projects were planned and delivered. “Digital twins enable developers to simulate building performance and identify potential design challenges well before construction begins,” he said. “The real opportunity lies in combining AI-driven insights with the experience, intuition and on-ground understanding of developers.”

Retail stock across the top seven cities stood at 92.1 million sq ft as of June, with vacancy at 11.2 per cent. Average rents are projected to rise from Rs 295.2 to Rs 343.3 per sq ft per month by 2031. JLL expects the top 10 developers to hold about 44 per cent of total mall stock by 2031.