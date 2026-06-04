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Home / Delhi / Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi CM visits injured at hospital; govt to give Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi CM visits injured at hospital; govt to give Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

CM Rekha Gupta reviews treatment at hospital; govt announces Rs 5 lakh for seriously injured

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets a person injured in the Malviya Nagar fire incident, which claimed the lives of 21 people, at Max Hospital, Saket, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2026. PTI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet those injured in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

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During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with victims and their family members, reviewed their treatment with doctors, and assured full support from the Delhi government.

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According to the CM office, she directed officials to ensure all necessary assistance is extended and reviewed ongoing medical care with attending doctors.

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The government also announced financial assistance for the victims. It said medical expenses of the injured will be coordinated with the hospital to ensure proper treatment for all patients.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation, the statement added.

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The administration is also making arrangements to transport the bodies of the deceased to their native places.

The fire had broken out on Wednesday in a building in Malviya Nagar, triggering a major rescue operation by fire, police and disaster response teams. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze and whether safety norms were followed.

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