Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi court grants bail to cook as forensic report on blaze still awaited

The cook arrested in connection with the deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed 22 lives, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday after observing that the exact cause of the blaze has not yet been established through forensic evidence.

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Granting bail to Kesar Negi, an employee at the Flourish B&B hotel, the court noted that the forensic report is still awaited and held that criminal liability cannot be fixed at this stage solely on the basis of a witness’s statement.

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According to the police, the investigation indicates that the fire originated in the hotel’s kitchen after an oil fryer was allegedly left switched on. Investigators claimed Negi had switched on the fryer before stepping away to prepare tea.

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Police initially examined the possibility of a short circuit or a gas cylinder explosion as the cause of the fire.

However, the investigation later pointed to the unattended fryer as the probable source of the blaze.

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Investigators said the oil inside the fryer continued to heat until it reached its auto-ignition temperature, catching fire without an external ignition source. The flames then spread to the ceiling before engulfing cardboard boxes and other combustible materials stored inside the building, causing the fire to escalate rapidly.

During questioning, Negi allegedly told investigators that he forgot the fryer was still running while he was having tea. By the time he noticed the flames, the fire had already spread beyond control.

The forensic examination is still pending, and its findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining the precise cause of the fire and any criminal liability arising from the incident.