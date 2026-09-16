Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi HC seeks report on hotel owner’s health

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to submit a report on the health condition of Lavkesh Bajaj, the jailed owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire claimed 23 lives in June.

A Bench of Justice Manoj Jain was hearing Bajaj’s plea seeking interim bail in the case on the grounds that he was suffering from intestinal obstructions and his condition was “serious”.

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Noting that he has been admitted to the hospital since August 24, the court directed the hospital administration to place a detailed report on record. The matter will be heard again on Wednesday.