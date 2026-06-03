Malviya Nagar fire: Single staircase, sealed windows turned building into a ‘chimney’, says fire officer

The devastating fire at a hotel-cum-restaurant building in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed at least 18 lives and left 20 others injured, with fire officials citing serious structural and fire safety deficiencies that hampered evacuation and rescue efforts.

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Abhilash Kumar Malik, Chief Fire Officer (South Zone), said the Delhi Fire Service received the first call about the blaze at 8.50 am, initially dispatching seven fire tenders and an Assistant Divisional Officer. As the gravity of the situation became apparent through multiple distress calls, additional firefighting units and senior officers were rushed to the scene.

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“Our teams immediately began firefighting and search operations upon arrival. A total of 39 people were evacuated and shifted to hospitals,” Malik said.

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According to details received from Max Hospital, 38 people were admitted, of whom 18 succumbed to their injuries, while 20 are undergoing treatment. Officials said some foreign nationals were also among those rescued. A firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Malik said a preliminary inspection revealed major structural shortcomings in the building, which consists of a basement, ground floor, and five upper floors. The entire structure had only one staircase and an elevator, while its façade and windows were completely sealed.

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“The front façade was entirely covered, and every window, including those in bathrooms, was tightly shut. There was no provision for ventilation or smoke removal,” he said.

According to the fire officer, the building’s design effectively turned it into a “chimney” during the blaze, allowing smoke and heat to rapidly travel upwards through the single enclosed vertical passage.

“The moment a fire breaks out, dense smoke and intense heat rise quickly to the upper floors, leaving occupants with little or no time to evacuate safely,” Malik explained.

He further said rescue teams found that the building lacked an internal fire protection system, a critical safety feature that could have helped contain the fire and facilitate evacuation.

The building has been sealed, and authorities have launched an investigation into possible violations of fire safety norms, building regulations, and licensing requirements.

Officials are examining whether the establishment possessed the necessary approvals and safety clearances and whether any negligence contributed to the high death toll.