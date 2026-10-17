The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire claimed 23 lives in June, by six weeks on medical grounds.

Justice Sachin Datta granted the relief after considering Bajaj’s medical reports and post-operative complications. The court had earlier granted him interim bail for four weeks.

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Bajaj, 59, underwent major abdominal surgery on August 31 and was discharged from hospital on September 15. He was readmitted in October, according to the submissions before the court.

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“In the circumstances, having regard to the post-operation complications and the medical reports, the interim bail granted to the applicant/petitioner, vide order dated September 21, 2026, is extended by a period of six weeks from the date of its expiry,” the court said in an order passed on Thursday.

The court directed the investigating officer to verify the medical documents submitted by Bajaj. It also clarified that the State would be at liberty to seek cancellation of his interim bail if any document was found to be inauthentic or his medical condition was found to have been misrepresented.