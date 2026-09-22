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Home / Delhi / Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Delhi HC grants interim bail to property owner on medical grounds

Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Delhi HC grants interim bail to property owner on medical grounds

Lovekesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays B&B, gets four weeks’ bail after major abdominal surgery

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police officials and firefighters at the site after a fire broke out in a hotel at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, on June 3, 2026. Tribune file
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The Delhi High Court has granted four weeks’ interim bail on medical grounds to the owner of a bed and breakfast (B&B) stay in Malviya Nagar where a deadly fire killed 23 people in June this year.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the order, noting that Lovekesh Bajaj had recently undergone major abdominal surgery.

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The court, taking note of the medical report, observed that the applicant had undergone major abdominal surgery on August 31 and was discharged from hospital only on September 15.

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“From the aforesaid report, it is also evident that there is a risk of complications, warranting careful medical management. In the above circumstances, having regard to the nature of the surgery undergone by the applicant and the short period that has elapsed since his discharge from the hospital, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the present case, the Court is of the view that the applicant deserves to be released on interim bail on medical grounds, for a limited period, so as to enable him to recuperate and recover adequately,” the court said.

A total of 23 people, including 13 foreigners, were killed in a fire incident at Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani area.

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Bajaj was arrested by the Delhi Police following the fire. He has been chargesheeted in the case under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire and negligent conduct with fire.

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