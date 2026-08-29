Malviya Nagar inferno fallout: Fire safety overhaul planned for Capital

The Delhi Government has moved to tighten fire-safety requirements for buildings, prescribing a minimum six-metre right of way for fire engines and bringing a wider set of safeguards, from automatic alarms and sprinklers to dedicated firefighting water storage and automated fire-control rooms, into its minimum standards.

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The Home Department notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026 on Friday, amending the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010. The notification, issued under Section 63 of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Act, 2007, lists 18 broad categories of fire-prevention and safety requirements.

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The move comes against the backdrop of deadly fires in the Capital and concerns over whether densely built neighbourhoods have adequate infrastructure for emergency response. The Malviya Nagar blaze in June killed 21 people and exposed serious fire-safety deficiencies, including a single staircase and sealed windows that, according to a fire officer, allowed smoke and heat to rapidly spread through the building.

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The wider problem was highlighted by a The Tribune ground report from Delhi’s urban villages. In Munirka, Ber Sarai and Katwaria Sarai, narrow lanes, parked vehicles, utility poles and overhead wires have left emergency access severely constrained. DFS Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik told The Tribune that there was “no chance” of a fire vehicle entering such areas and accepted on record that narrow streets could make rescue operations time-consuming.

Against this backdrop, the revised Rule 33 puts a minimum six-metre right of way for fire engines up to the premises among the first of the prescribed fire-safety standards. The rules also require, depending on the building’s height and occupancy category, safeguards including fire-check doors or pressurisation, fire and smoke barriers, smoke-management systems, fire extinguishers and first-aid hose reels. Automatic fire detection and alarm systems, public-address or voice-evacuation systems, automatic sprinklers, internal and yard hydrants, fire pump houses and captive water storage for firefighting are also included.

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Emergency power has been specified for critical systems where provided, including fire pumps, smoke-venting and pressurisation systems, fireman’s lifts, emergency lighting, fire alarms and public-address systems. The framework also covers fire-check floors, refuge areas, fire towers and fire lifts, as well as fire control rooms with automated continuous monitoring systems.

A significant change is the replacement of the existing Form J, used by fire-safety auditors. The revised inspection format requires auditors to record the width of access roads, gate width and internal access roads around buildings, alongside checks on fire exits, smoke management, hydrants, sprinklers, pumps and firefighting water storage. The form provides for recording the status at site and whether each requirement is met.

However, the notification carries an important holding, the amended rules do not come into force immediately. They will take effect only from the date the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) notifies the amended Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL), 2016, under Section 57(1) of the Delhi Development Act, 1957. Pending applications will continue to be dealt with under the provisions applicable on the date of application.

Thus, while the six-metre access requirement has now been formally incorporated into the fire-safety framework, its practical enforcement will depend on the DDA’s notification of the amended UBBL-2016. The real test will be whether the new standard can be implemented in Delhi’s densely built urban villages, where firefighters have already warned that getting emergency vehicles to the site can itself become a life-threatening challenge.

DDA notification caveat

It must be noted that the notification carries an important caveat. The amended rules do not come into force immediately. They will take effect only from the date the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) notifies the amended Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL), 2016, under Section 57(1) of the Delhi Development Act, 1957. Pending applications will continue to be dealt with under the provisions applicable on the date of application.

Thus, while the six-metre access requirement has now been formally incorporated into the fire-safety framework, its practical enforcement will depend on the DDA’s notification of the amended UBBL-2016.