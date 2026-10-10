Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders detained during CJP protest, party calls ‘super emergency’

Several senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, were detained by the Delhi Police outside her residence in South Avenue on Saturday while holding a dharna.

Moreover, several activists, including senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AISA chief Neha Bora and political activist Yogendra Yadav, were also detained near INA Market.

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Saket Gokhale, in a post on X, said Banerjee and five others had been taken into custody and were being transported in a police vehicle to an undisclosed location.

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Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, the former West Bengal Chief Minister termed the situation a “super emergency” and announced a dharna on the road until 5 pm to express solidarity with students, youth and other participants in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest.

Banerjee said she had come to Delhi at the invitation of CJP students and youth but decided against proceeding to Jantar Mantar after learning that several leaders had been detained and people, including journalists and ordinary citizens, were allegedly being prevented from reaching the protest venue.

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“We have decided to sit on a dharna here until 5 pm to express our solidarity with them,” she said, adding that attempting to reach the venue could lead to the protesters being taken around the city in police vehicles.

Banerjee said she had received information that former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been taken around Delhi in a vehicle for nearly two hours. She said sitting on the road was a better way to register her protest than attempting to reach a venue where entry was allegedly being restricted.

“Our message is simple — save India and save democracy,” Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, TMC directly questioned the Delhi Police over the alleged detentions, asking, “How dare you?” The party also questioned the action against demonstrators, saying, “Since when did arresting peaceful protesters become the norm in our democracy?”

Further hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, TMC said the “Mo-Shah duo” could continue to push the limits but asserted that no government was above accountability and no power was permanent.