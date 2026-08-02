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Home / Delhi / Man absconding for 15 years arrested in Delhi robbery-murder case

Man absconding for 15 years arrested in Delhi robbery-murder case

Case pertains to murder of Atul Jain, a commission agent at Gandhi Nagar Market, who was shot dead while returning home with cash collections on March 6, 2011

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:44 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for 15 years in connection with a robbery-cum-murder of a commission agent in east Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

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The accused, Naushad (37), who carried a bounty of Rs 10,000, was apprehended near Shastri Park Flyover on Friday.

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The case pertains to the murder of Atul Jain, a commission agent at Gandhi Nagar Market, who was shot dead while returning home with cash collections on March 6, 2011.

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According to the police, Jain was carrying around Rs 8.5 lakh in a bag when he was intercepted by a group of armed men on Mangal Bazar Road in Laxmi Nagar.

"The assailants allegedly attempted to rob him at gunpoint. When Jain resisted, two of the accused, including Naushad and Bhura alias Mustkeen, opened fire, killing him before fleeing with the cash bag," a senior police officer said.

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Jain was taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered at the Shakarpur police station under charges of murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

Police said four accused, Arshad, Bhura alias Mustkeen, Nadeem alias Nadda and Zaki Anwar, were arrested, charge-sheeted and later convicted by a court. However, Naushad had evaded arrest and remained absconding.

The Crime Branch was recently tasked with tracing the remaining accused, following which they began tracking Naushad's movements.

Police said Naushad had frequently changed his hideouts and concealed his identity to avoid arrest. Acting on specific intelligence that he would visit the Shastri Park area, a team laid a trap and apprehended him on Friday.

A native of Bihar's Saharsa district, Naushad is married and allegedly sustained himself by selling second-hand garments in weekly markets across Delhi while remaining on the run, police said.

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