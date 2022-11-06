Man absconding since 2017 nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, November 5

A 40-year-old man involved in a murder and evading arrest since 2017 has been arrested by the the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

The accused has been identified as Abid, alias Kala, a resident of Pooja Colony near Loni in Ghaziabad.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said in March 2017, Vineet Jain, a resident of Krishna Nagar was brought dead at Dr Hedgewar Hospital with a gunshot wound near his neck.

“During investigation, Shahid, a resident of Khiwai, was arrested but Abid was absconding. Further, Abid was declared a Proclaimed Offender,” said Yadav.

“Specific inputs were received regarding Abid and he was apprehended,” he said. “He worked as a property dealer in the Loni area. He was known to the accused Shahid. He also disclosed that the deceased belonged to village Khiwai,” said the Special CP. “Shahid had personal enmity with the deceased and wanted protection money from him. Abid was actively involved in hatching the conspiracy,” Yadav added. — IANS