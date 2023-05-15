Man accused in murder case held

New Delhi, May 14
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a case of dacoity and murder in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, the police said on Sunday. The accused, Mohit Chauhan of Loni, is a sharpshooter of the “Chenu Gang”, they said. The accused was previously involved in 19 criminal cases.
