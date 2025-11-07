Man accused of shooting student fires at police

The accused Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala, who had shot a student in public in Faridabad, tried to escape by firing at a Crime Branch team during weapons recovery on Thursday at Kabulpur village. He was shot in the leg and admitted to the hospital.

The Sector 65 Crime Branch team arrested Jitendra, resident of Sirmathala village in Gurugram district on Wednesday. During interrogation, Jitendra revealed that he had another illegal weapon, which he had hidden near Kabulpur village. The Crime Branch team took the accused to the scene in the Kabulpur area for identification and recovery.

When the accused was asked to hand over the illegal weapon, he suddenly took it out from a pile of stones lying at the spot, fired at the police team and started running. “When he was asked to stop, he again fired at the police team. In retaliatory action, the accused was shot in the leg.

He was immediately admitted to hospital. A case has been registered against him at Sector 58 police station under sections related to attempted murder,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said. An illegal weapon with four cartridges was seized from the spot, he added.