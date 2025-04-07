Man arrested for forging property papers to dupe banks in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who allegedly masterminded a racket involved in forging property documents and impersonating dead people to secure bank loans, an official said on Sunday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police said the accused, Nand Nagri resident Suresh Kumar (45), secured loans worth crores .

“Suresh operated a cyber cafe and had been under the radar for years due to his involvement in multiple financial fraud cases," it said.

He was arrested on April 2 in connection with a 2015 case registered at the Sarita Vihar police station. It was alleged that forged documents were used to obtain a loan of Rs 3.2 crore from a bank. The complainant had alleged that forged documents were created in the name of her late husband Mahender Kumar Jain.

Despite extensive probes over the years, the identity of the accused could not be revealed. Ultimately, a forensic analysis of thumb impressions on forged documents was conducted and matched with fingerprint records, providing a major breakthrough.