Man arrested for grabbing vacant properties

New Delhi, June 27
A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly grabbing vacant properties fraudulently and obtaining loans by mortgaging them, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...