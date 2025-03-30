DT
PT
Man arrested for gunpoint robbery at Bhajanpura ATM

Man arrested for gunpoint robbery at Bhajanpura ATM

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:06 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint inside an ATM in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Saturday.

On March 26, Kasif Qamar along with his friend Naseem went to deposit money at an ATM on Yamuna Vihar Service Road at around 2.50 am.

When the two friends were inside the ATM, Danish, alias Sonu, barged in and robbed them of Rs 1 lakh cash at gunpoint.

A case was registered under Section 309 (robbery) of the BNS and the Arms Act at the Bhajanpura police station, and a probe was launched.

Analysing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence, the team, within 24 hours, arrested the accused from the Karawal Nagar area, a police official said.

During interrogation, Danish confessed to the crime. Based on his disclosure, a semi-automatic pistol and two bullets used in the robbery were recovered. Efforts are on to recover the stolen cash, the police said.

