Man arrested for kidnapping boy from railway station in Delhi

New Delhi, August 18
A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from New Delhi railway station, the police said.
A woman from Odisha, who had come to Delhi on Wednesday, had reported her son going missing, they said.
The woman was waiting on platform number 6/7 with her three children, when her youngest child went missing.
The police in their investigation scoured CCTV footages from the station premises along with the complainant and spotted an unidentified person carrying the kidnapped child.
On Friday, the police got a tip-off and nabbed a man, Vikas Verma, a resident of Hathras in UP, from Shri Shakti Express.
