The Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of an electrical goods repair shop owner who was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on October 14.

The accused, Altmash Khan, a resident of K-Block in New Seelampur, was arrested by a team from the Seelampur police station following an analysis of CCTV footage and technical investigation, the police said on Friday. He has a previous robbery case registered against him.

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The deceased, Vaseem (32), a resident of E-Block jhuggis in New Seelampur, sustained a gunshot injury at his shop in Gali No. 9, near a drain. People took him to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Seelampur police station on October 15.