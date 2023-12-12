Man arrested for killing stepson

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his stepson following an altercation between the two over a minor issue in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place at the Sailing Club Road house of the accused, Bhoora Qureshi, they said.

Qureshi was arrested from the same area after a few hours and booked for murder.

Mobina has two sons from a previous marriage and a daughter with Qureshi, they said.