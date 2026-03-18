Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The Gurugram police have arrested 28-year-old Nadeem Khan, a rental broker from Farrukhabad, UP, for allegedly raping a woman over several months on the pretext of marriage.

Advertisement

The victim, who met Khan on a matrimonial site, filed a complaint at the Kherki Daula police station last December, saying he lured her to a Sector 86 flat and repeatedly rape her over months before severing all contact.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that Khan targeted women through matrimonial sites. He was already wanted in a similar case, carrying a Rs 5,000 reward for his arrest.

Advertisement

Following his arrest on Tuesday, police recovered a mobile phone used in the crime.

A city court sent him to two-day police remand.

Advertisement

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Nadeem confessed to contacting women through matrimonial sites and sexually exploiting them on the pretext of marriage,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.