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Home / Delhi / Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Investigations reveal that Nadeem Khan targeted women through matrimonial sites

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:58 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested 28-year-old Nadeem Khan, a rental broker from Farrukhabad, UP, for allegedly raping a woman over several months on the pretext of marriage.

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The victim, who met Khan on a matrimonial site, filed a complaint at the Kherki Daula police station last December, saying he lured her to a Sector 86 flat and repeatedly rape her over months before severing all contact.

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Investigations revealed that Khan targeted women through matrimonial sites. He was already wanted in a similar case, carrying a Rs 5,000 reward for his arrest.

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Following his arrest on Tuesday, police recovered a mobile phone used in the crime.

A city court sent him to two-day police remand.

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“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Nadeem confessed to contacting women through matrimonial sites and sexually exploiting them on the pretext of marriage,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

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