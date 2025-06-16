DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Man arrested for reselling stolen phones, 281 devices recovered

Man arrested for reselling stolen phones, 281 devices recovered

281 smartphones seized
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a man involved in buying and reselling stolen mobile phones, an official said on Sunday. The police have seized 281 smartphones from the possession of the accused, identified as Javed Ali Saha (29), a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Advertisement

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “The police team raided a mobile repair shop opposite Kushal Cinema in Jahangirpuri on the night of June 10 and caught Saha red-handed.”

During interrogation, Saha admitted to purchasing mobile phones from snatchers and petty thieves. He would then modify their body panels and internal parts to conceal their identity before reselling them, the statement said.

Advertisement

Police recovered 281 smartphones stored in bags and cartons on the premises. Of these, at least four were linked to FIRs registered at Adarsh Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy Police Stations. About 130 phones had verifiable IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers, while the remaining 151 were locked or powered off.

“The accused failed to provide ownership proof for the recovered items and was arrested. Further interrogation revealed that he had also distributed stolen devices to other vendors in the area,” the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts