Man arrested for snatching mobile

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. His accomplice, who had attacked the victim with a surgical blade in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, had been booked, an official said on Monday.

He said Kali Charan was in possession of a robbed mobile phone. Investigations had revealed his involvement in over 70 previous criminal cases, he added. He said a complaint was registered on February 28 regarding a robbery near Mangolpuri.

The complainant stated that two men approached him, instigated a fight and during the altercation, one of them snatched his mobile phone while another attacked him with a surgical blade.