DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Man arrested for snatching mobile

Man arrested for snatching mobile

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. His accomplice, who had attacked the victim with a surgical blade in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, had been booked, an official said on Monday. He said Kali...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:42 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. His accomplice, who had attacked the victim with a surgical blade in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, had been booked, an official said on Monday.

He said Kali Charan was in possession of a robbed mobile phone. Investigations had revealed his involvement in over 70 previous criminal cases, he added. He said a complaint was registered on February 28 regarding a robbery near Mangolpuri.

The complainant stated that two men approached him, instigated a fight and during the altercation, one of them snatched his mobile phone while another attacked him with a surgical blade.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper