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Home / Delhi / Man arrested for ‘strangling wife to death’ after marital dispute in Delhi

Man arrested for ‘strangling wife to death’ after marital dispute in Delhi

Chandrapal Bhati allegedly kills his 32-year-old wife in their rented room in Baljeet Nagar area in Anand Parbat

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:58 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Chandrapal Bhati allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife in their rented room in Baljeet Nagar area in Anand Parbat. Photo for representation
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A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death in central Delhi following a quarrel over strained marital relations, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said they had arrested the accused within hours of the incident.

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Chandrapal Bhati allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife in their rented room in Baljeet Nagar area in Anand Parbat.

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"Information about the murder was received at Anand Parbat on September 14, following which a team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead in a room. The deceased was living there with her husband, their two minor daughters and her mother," a police officer said.

During the initial inquiry, the woman’s 10-year-old daughter told police that she woke up around 4 am and saw her father near her mother, checking whether she was breathing. He then left the house, following which the girl found that her mother was unresponsive.

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Nail-like marks were found on the left side of her neck. The Crime Team and FSL team inspected the scene.

“The woman was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A post-mortem was conducted. Based on the minor daughter's statement and circumstantial evidence, police suspected the husband's involvement and registered an FIR on September 15," the officer said.

A team was formed and traced Bhati to Bulandshahar and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Bhati disclosed that he strangled his wife following an altercation arising from their strained marital relations and frequent quarrels.

Police said no previous criminal involvement of the accused had come to notice.

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