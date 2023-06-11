Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman by hiding his identity and also threatening her in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, the police said on Saturday.

The woman moved the police on Friday and alleged that one Shahrukh established a physical relationship with her in October 2020 by hiding his identity. When the woman came to know about his religion this January, she wanted to end their relationship, the officer said.

However, Shahrukh had allegedly taken obscene photos and videos of the woman. He allegedly pressured her to continue their relationship, threatening to share the photos and videos on social media, the police said.