Man arrested in Delhi for illegally transporting 66 kg of firecrackers

A man was arrested in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar for allegedly storing and transporting firecrackers without a valid licence, with police recovering 66 kg of firecrackers from a three-wheeler, an official said on Saturday.

Vijender Kumar (33), a resident of Rampura in Delhi, was arrested by a police team during night patrolling near a park on Tuesday, they said.

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Police noticed a three-wheeler parked on the roadside with the driver sitting inside. When asked about why he was there and about what was in his vehicle, he failed to give satisfactory answers, police said.

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When his vehicle was searched, police found different types of firecrackers weighing 66 kg inside the three-wheeler. Kumar allegedly told police that he brought the firecrackers to sell even though he did not have a valid licence, officials said.

The firecrackers and the three-wheeler were seized.

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An FIR was registered at Vijay Vihar police station on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, police said.