DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man arrested in Rohini for assault on MCD officials over stray dog

Man arrested in Rohini for assault on MCD officials over stray dog

Incident follows tensions between the MCD and local residents over stray dog management efforts
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Bhavik Wassan, 34, in connection with an assault on Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials in Rohini.

Advertisement

The case involved a confrontation over a stray dog.

During interrogation, Wassan said he feeds four stray dogs outside his shop and is a member of the WhatsApp group “Rohini Dog Lovers”.

Advertisement

On August 18, MCD officials arrived at his shop to capture one dog. Wassan informed group members via WhatsApp and shared the location. The group members then arrived and freed the dog from the officials.

Police collected and analyzed CCTV footage, identifying Wassan, a resident of Rohini. 

Advertisement

Wassan has been bound down. Police identified two women from Rohini in the footage. A team is searching for them to investigate their roles and identify other suspects.

The incident follows tensions between the MCD and local residents over stray dog management efforts.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts