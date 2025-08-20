Man arrested in Rohini for assault on MCD officials over stray dog

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Bhavik Wassan, 34, in connection with an assault on Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials in Rohini.

The case involved a confrontation over a stray dog.

During interrogation, Wassan said he feeds four stray dogs outside his shop and is a member of the WhatsApp group “Rohini Dog Lovers”.

On August 18, MCD officials arrived at his shop to capture one dog. Wassan informed group members via WhatsApp and shared the location. The group members then arrived and freed the dog from the officials.

Police collected and analyzed CCTV footage, identifying Wassan, a resident of Rohini.

Wassan has been bound down. Police identified two women from Rohini in the footage. A team is searching for them to investigate their roles and identify other suspects.

The incident follows tensions between the MCD and local residents over stray dog management efforts.