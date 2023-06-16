Man arrested with Rs 37 lakh

PTI

Noida, June 15

A Delhi-based man was arrested in Greater Noida after Rs 37 lakh in cash was allegedly seized from his car, officials said on Thursday. The police said the Income Tax Department had been informed as the man was being probed for suspected tax evasion.

Jitesh Talwar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was in his SUV along with his wife when officials of Sector Beta 2 police station intercepted the vehicle near the Chuhadpur underpass on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.

“The couple was on their way to Punjab and Rs 37 lakh cash was recovered from their car,” the police spokesperson.

Initial probe has revealed that Talwar is a salaried employee who had sold his flat in Greater Noida from where he got the money, a senior official said. However, he is being probed for suspected tax evasion and facts would be ascertained after the investigation is completed, the official added.