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Home / Delhi / Man attacks wife with shaving blade during quarrel over ‘affair’ in Delhi

Man attacks wife with shaving blade during quarrel over ‘affair’ in Delhi

Accused lands in police net; weapon used in crime recovered

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The deceased was running a spa in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for the past five years. Photo for representation
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A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a shaving blade during a quarrel over his alleged affair with another woman in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Majid Hussain, was arrested on charges of attempting to murder his wife. The police also recovered the blade allegedly used in the attack.

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The incident took place around 11 pm on September 13. A PCR call was received at the Nand Nagri police station around 11.40 pm regarding a woman allegedly being attacked on her neck by her husband in Gali No. 3, Sunder Nagri. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the woman to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

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In her statement, the woman alleged that her husband, Majid Hussain, was having an affair with another woman and frequently quarreled with and assaulted her.

The woman told the police that around 15 days before the incident, she had gone to her parental home in Ram Park, Loni, along with her three children, following a quarrel with her husband.

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Two days before the incident, Hussain and his father allegedly persuaded her to return home. However, on return, her husband started quarrelling, according to her statement.

During a quarrel on September 13, he allegedly attacked her with a shaving blade, causing multiple injuries to her mouth and throat.

Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Nand Nagri police station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said a forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that they subsequently apprehended Hussain.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted his involvement in the incident, following which the shaving blade used in the attack was recovered at his instance, the police said.

Hussain, a resident of Sunder Nagri, has no previous criminal involvement. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

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