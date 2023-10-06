Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked

Gurugram, October 5
The Gurugram police have booked a Chandigarh resident for allegedly trying to send through courier 155 gm of opium to a person in the USA by hiding it in shoes.
While scanning the package, the courier company employees detected something fishy following which they called a team of the state Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 155 gm of opium in four small packets was found in the sole of the shoes. An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station.
According to the complaint filed by ASI Sandeep Kumar of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, on Wednesday, Virender Singh, Security Investigation Officer of a courier company of Udyog Vihar area, informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel.
“In the parcel, a lower, a T-shirt and two pairs of shoes were found. When I checked the shoes, four plastic packets were found in the sole of the shoes. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Hardeep Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, had sent it. It was to be sent to Gurinder Singh in Ohio in USA,” ASI Singh wrote in his complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...