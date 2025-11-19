Man awarded 20-yr jail under POCSO Act

A local fast-track special court, Nuh, has sentenced a convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a case under the POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on the convict and in case of non-payment of fine, a provision of additional six months of simple imprisonment has been made for him.

Advertisement

It also directed that the period spent by the convict in jail during investigation and trial would be adjusted in the final sentence. According to the police, on February 13, 2023, a resident of Dingerheri village filed a complaint at the Sadar Tauru police station against a Yunus, alias Neta. He alleged that the accused had lured his 11-year-old son with Rs 50 and took him to a mustard field, where he sexually assaulted the child and threatened to kill him.

Advertisement