Home / Delhi / ​Man beaten to death by friends in Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram

​Man beaten to death by friends in Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram

The situation in the village is tense, and a police team has been deployed as a precaution

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:50 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
A 24-year-old young man, Vineet, was beaten to death by his friends in the Farrukhnagar area here. Vineet had been in the ICU since a fight three days earlier and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police have added murder charges to the FIR and handed over the body to his family after the postmortem examination today. The situation in the village is tense, and a police team has been deployed as a precaution.

According to the complaint filed by Sunil, a resident of Khandewla village, his son Vineet was brutally assaulted by some young men from his village on January 17. He was beaten so badly that he lost consciousness and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition. His condition remained critical throughout, and he died today during treatment.

“The accused, Kapil, Sagar, Sagar Singh, and Joginder, were involved in the assault. They were friends and hung out together, but they killed my son,” Vineet’s father said in his complaint.

Inspector Santosh Kumar, SHO of the Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The situation in the village is under control and peaceful. Our police team is monitoring the situation while a probe is underway. Teams are working to nab the accused.”

