Man beaten to death in Faridabad

New Delhi, October 27

A 32-year-old man (Mohit Yadav) was beaten to death by the family of a girl, whom he had allegedly molested, in Faridabad, the police said on Thursday.

While three men have been arrested in connection with the murder, a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

According to a senior police official, at 11:50pm on Wednesday, when Yadav was sitting in a car along with his friend Naveen — both involved in molesting the girl — around 10 to 11 people came and attacked them with iron rods, sticks and axe.

The accused identified as Mukesh, his brother-in-law Ajay and his son Karan, all residents of Riwajpur village, have been arrested, said an official. — IANS