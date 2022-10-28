Man beaten to death in Faridabad

New Delhi, October 27
A 32-year-old man (Mohit Yadav) was beaten to death by the family of a girl, whom he had allegedly molested, in Faridabad, the police said on Thursday.
While three men have been arrested in connection with the murder, a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.
According to a senior police official, at 11:50pm on Wednesday, when Yadav was sitting in a car along with his friend Naveen — both involved in molesting the girl — around 10 to 11 people came and attacked them with iron rods, sticks and axe.
The accused identified as Mukesh, his brother-in-law Ajay and his son Karan, all residents of Riwajpur village, have been arrested, said an official. — IANS
