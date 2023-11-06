Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on the suspicion of theft near the gate of the Jal Board at Madhur Vihar in East Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Vinod Nagar. The police have registered an FIR and arrested three persons.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jeewan (30), Ashwani (28) and Rakesh (41), all from UP, the police said.

“On Saturday, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call about a thief being caught near the Jal Board’s gate at the Madhur Vihar police station. A team, which was dispatched to the spot, found an injured person and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” a senior police officer said.