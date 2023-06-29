Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

New Delhi, June 28
The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly posing as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official said.
The FIR was filed on May 25 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Vigilance Department alleging that the fraudster contacted two of its officers on WhatsApp on May 23.
According to the FIR, the two vigilance officers first received WhatsApp calls from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as Saxena. The officers were surprised to hear this and disconnected the calls.
The caller had also put a picture of the LG as his display picture.The accused also sent text messages to the two officers that read, “Hi, I am Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.”
“It seems that the intent of the fraudster was to intimidate these officers and demand money on one pretext or the other. But the officers were alert and didn’t fall in the trap. They immediately reported the matter to their seniors and an alert was sounded in the department,” an official privy to the matter said.
A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, he said.
As per reports, there have been several cases in which people have been duped by fraudsters using this modus operandi. “These criminals get people’s pictures from social networking sites and use them as their WhatsApp DPs. Then these criminals call relatives, friends and family members of these people and demand money citing some emergency,” a cyber crime officer said. — PTI
Messaged offcials on whatsapp
- The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly posing as Delhi L-G
- The FIR was filed on May 25 after a complaint was lodged by Delhi Development Authority’s Vigilance Department
- The department alleged that the fraudster contacted two of its officers on WhatsApp on May 23
- “The officers reported the matter to seniors and an alert was sounded in department,” an official said
