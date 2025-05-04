DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Man breaks into Seema Haider’s house in Noida, claims she did ‘black magic’ on him: Police

Man breaks into Seema Haider’s house in Noida, claims she did ‘black magic’ on him: Police

Accused is identified as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat
article_Author
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 12:24 PM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Seema Haider. File photo
Advertisement

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider’s house on Saturday, officials said. He claimed that she had done “black magic” on him.

The accused has been identified as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat.

According to officials, Tejas seemed “mentally disturbed” and tried to enter Seema’s residence around 7 pm.

Advertisement

“He hails from Gujarat and boarded a general coach of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From the New Delhi Railway station, he reached the village by bus. He also has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone,” Sujeet Updhyay, incharge at Rabupura Kotwali, said.

Tejas was arrested following the incident, he said.

Advertisement

“During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him,” Upadhyay said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Seema, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Sachin Meena, 27, in the Greater Noida area.

She now claims to be married to Sachin and has a daughter with him.

Seema has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper