Man breaks into Seema Haider’s house in Noida, claims she did ‘black magic’ on him: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider’s house on Saturday, officials said. He claimed that she had done “black magic” on him.

The accused has been identified as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat.

According to officials, Tejas seemed “mentally disturbed” and tried to enter Seema’s residence around 7 pm.

“He hails from Gujarat and boarded a general coach of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From the New Delhi Railway station, he reached the village by bus. He also has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone,” Sujeet Updhyay, incharge at Rabupura Kotwali, said.

Tejas was arrested following the incident, he said.

“During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him,” Upadhyay said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Seema, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Sachin Meena, 27, in the Greater Noida area.

She now claims to be married to Sachin and has a daughter with him.

Seema has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider.