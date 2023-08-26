Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, August 26

A man chopped off his wife's hand and escaped from a hotel in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday.

The couple had put up at the hotel, police informed, adding that the incident took place on Friday evening.

The couple, identified as Satish and Vandana, arrived from Kanpur and checked into the hotel in Adarsh Nagar, the police added. Further details are awaited.