Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Delhi

New Delhi, August 26
A man chopped off his wife's hand and escaped from a hotel in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday.
The couple had put up at the hotel, police informed, adding that the incident took place on Friday evening.
The couple, identified as Satish and Vandana, arrived from Kanpur and checked into the hotel in Adarsh Nagar, the police added. Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as Shiv Shakti Point, says PM Modi
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'
Pakistan had so far officially ignored the landmark success ...
FIR filed against Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher in slap video case
The action comes a day after a video showing a teacher askin...
Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the private party coach had arrived from U...