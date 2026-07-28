Delhi: Man climbs tree over non-payment of dues by NGO, rescued safely

A 51-year-old man allegedly climbed a tree in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Monday in an apparent attempt to end his life, claiming he had not received payment due to him from an NGO engaged in managing shelter homes under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), according to officials.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 11 am, reporting that Ram Sabad, a resident of San Basera had climbed a tree. A police team rushed to the spot and began negotiating with the man after securing the area. With the assistance of the Delhi Fire Brigade, he was safely brought down without sustaining any injuries.

Advertisement

During questioning, Ram Sabad alleged that his pending dues from the NGO ‘Safe Approach’ had not been cleared, forcing him to take the extreme step. The police said representatives of the NGO and the officials concerned were contacted, but despite repeated calls, no one was available at the time.

Advertisement

The man was counselled and assured that his grievance would be addressed through appropriate action. The police said the situation was brought under control and no untoward incident took place.