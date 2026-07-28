DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Man climbs tree over non-payment of dues by NGO, rescued safely

Delhi: Man climbs tree over non-payment of dues by NGO, rescued safely

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 51-year-old man allegedly climbed a tree in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Monday in an apparent attempt to end his life, claiming he had not received payment due to him from an NGO engaged in managing shelter homes under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), according to officials.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 11 am, reporting that Ram Sabad, a resident of San Basera had climbed a tree. A police team rushed to the spot and began negotiating with the man after securing the area. With the assistance of the Delhi Fire Brigade, he was safely brought down without sustaining any injuries.

Advertisement

During questioning, Ram Sabad alleged that his pending dues from the NGO ‘Safe Approach’ had not been cleared, forcing him to take the extreme step. The police said representatives of the NGO and the officials concerned were contacted, but despite repeated calls, no one was available at the time.

Advertisement

The man was counselled and assured that his grievance would be addressed through appropriate action. The police said the situation was brought under control and no untoward incident took place.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts