Man confesses to wife’s murder, nabbed

A man walked into the Seelampur police station in Northeast Delhi on Sunday morning and told the police that he had killed his wife, officials said. A police team was sent to his residence in Seelampur where the body of a 24-year-old woman was found lying on the floor. The crime team and forensic experts collected evidence. The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered at the Seelampur police station. The accused had been arrested, and further investigation was on, officials said.

Advertisement

Thar driver held for killing biker

The police have arrested the Thar driver that fatally struck a motorcyclist in Moti Nagar, West Delhi, earlier this week. The accused has been identified as Amrinder Singh (25), a resident of Sudarshan Park, officials said on Sunday. Singh allegedly rammed his SUV into the motorcycle of Bechu Lal (40) on the intervening night of August 15 and 16. Lal died on the spot, while the driver fled the spot. The police said several teams were formed to track down the accused, who was arrested after technical surveillance and field inquiry. Earlier, a Thar had mowed down two pedestrians near the 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, killing one and injuring another.