Man detained for ‘manhandling’ woman at Delhi Metro station

A 32-year-old man was detained for allegedly manhandling a fellow female passenger during a dispute over exiting first from a lift at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in central Delhi, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday evening and began as a verbal argument between a male and a female commuter, which quickly escalated. The woman was accompanied by a male companion, and during the altercation, the accused allegedly manhandled her. When the woman’s companion intervened, he got into a physical confrontation with the accused. Meanwhile, a patrolling police team at the station arrived promptly and brought the situation under control.

The accused, identified as Mukul, was detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for failing to comply with police directions. Legal action was also initiated under relevant provisions of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from users over the public scuffle and alleged misconduct.