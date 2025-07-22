DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Man detained for ‘manhandling’ woman at Delhi Metro station

Man detained for ‘manhandling’ woman at Delhi Metro station

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:34 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

A 32-year-old man was detained for allegedly manhandling a fellow female passenger during a dispute over exiting first from a lift at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in central Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday evening and began as a verbal argument between a male and a female commuter, which quickly escalated. The woman was accompanied by a male companion, and during the altercation, the accused allegedly manhandled her. When the woman’s companion intervened, he got into a physical confrontation with the accused. Meanwhile, a patrolling police team at the station arrived promptly and brought the situation under control.

The accused, identified as Mukul, was detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for failing to comply with police directions. Legal action was also initiated under relevant provisions of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Advertisement

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from users over the public scuffle and alleged misconduct.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts