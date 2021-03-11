Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

A man has been detained on suspicion for allegedly molesting two girls inside a classroom of an East Delhi Municipal Corporation school, police said on Thursday.

The incident had happened on April 30 after the school assembly.

A man had allegedly entered a classroom of the civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Police had made a sketch of the accused and checked the CCTV footage of nearby areas. They had said that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the school.

Earlier, two men were detained on the basis of the sketch, but they were let go. Now, police have detained another man who bears close resemblance to the man in the sketch.

Police sources said that the man is very likely to be the culprit, all the same, they are still investigating the case.

While getting the sketch made, police was told that the culprit was wearing a ‘kada’ (bracelet) at the time of the incident. They said that one of the men they caught in the CCTV footage was also wearing a kada.