Man dies after jumping from 4th floor of hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, was undergoing treatment for depression

A 37-year-old man undergoing treatment for depression allegedly jumped off from the fourth floor of a hotel and died in Lutyens' Delhi zone, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased, identified as Divij Maria (37), was married and had left his job around six months ago.

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According to police, a PCR call in the day regarding a person jumped from the fourth floor on poll side of the hotel, New Delhi, was received at Parliament Street police station.

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Based on the call a team rushed to the spot, Maria was shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said.

The cop added that a crime team inspected the spot and the body was preserved for post-mortem.

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As per preliminary enquiry, the deceased had left his job at a company in Gurugram around six months ago. He was undergoing treatment for depression since last few months. He was married, the official mentioned.

Police said inquest proceedings under section 194 BNSS are being conducted, and further enquiry is underway.