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Home / Delhi / Man dies, another critical after bike-auto collision in East Delhi

Man dies, another critical after bike-auto collision in East Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old man was killed and another critically injured after a motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, the police said on Monday.

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According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident near 31 Block on Nala Road was received at the Mayur Vihar police station around 2 am on Sunday.

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When the police reached the spot, they found that the collision had taken place between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw. The injured had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by passersby.

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During medical examination, Kapil, a 40-year-old resident of Trilokpuri who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw, was declared brought dead by doctors.

Satyam, a 25-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained critical injuries and was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment.

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The police said the crime team inspected the accident site and photographs were taken. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined as part of the investigation.

As Satyam was declared unfit to give a statement, the police initiated legal proceedings based on available evidence and medical records.

A case under Sections 281, 125A and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Mayur Vihar police station, and further investigation is on.

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