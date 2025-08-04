Man dies, another hurt as car catches fire after accident

A 40-year-old man died while another suffered injuries after their car caught fire following an accident in outer north Delhi’s Hulambi Khurd area in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2 am near Jhanda Chowk on Urban Extension Road II, under the jurisdiction of the Narela Industrial Area police station, the official added.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 2 am. After getting information, a team rushed to the spot and found a white car in a burnt condition. The driver was found dead, while another person, who suffered injuries, was rescued from the adjacent seat.

The driver was identified as Vipender, while the injured person has been identified as Jagbir, both residents of Panipat in Haryana, the police added.

Jagbir was shifted to SRHC Hospital in Narela, a police officer said. Initial investigation suggests that the Haryana-registered SUV might have lost control and crashed before catching fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, the officer added.