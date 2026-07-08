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Home / Delhi / Man dies as Merc hits scooter in Jahangirpuri

Man dies as Merc hits scooter in Jahangirpuri

Driver lands in Delhi Police net

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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A scooter rider died after being hit by a Mercedes car in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The car driver, who fled the spot after the accident, has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

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According to the police, the accident took place on Sunday near the foot overbridge at the Jahangirpuri bus stand on the Outer Ring Road.

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After getting information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and found the scooter rider critically injured. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri.

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A caller provided the details of the Mercedes car, following which the police traced the vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number. A notice was served on the registered owner under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The inquiry revealed that Ansh Pratap Singh (24) was driving the car at the time of the accident. A case was registered and the accused was arrested.

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