Man dies by suicide after jumping into east Delhi drain following marital dispute

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a drain in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar following a marital dispute, police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Naseem, a resident of Sartaj Mohalla in Kanti Nagar in the Shahdara area. He worked at a jeans-finishing unit in Gandhi Nagar and lived with his parents, wife and three children, police said.

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Police received a PCR call on Monday reporting that a man had jumped into the drain. A team reached the spot and divers were called in to search for him.

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After a search operation, Naseem was pulled out of the drain in an unconscious condition and taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Naseem and his 26-year-old wife, Amreen, had been facing marital differences and that she had been living separately, police said.

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According to the police, Naseem’s mother had followed him towards the drain but could not reach him in time to prevent him from jumping.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination and later handed over to the family. Further investigation is under way, police said.