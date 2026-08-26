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Home / Delhi / Man dies by suicide after jumping into east Delhi drain following marital dispute

Man dies by suicide after jumping into east Delhi drain following marital dispute

Police say Naseem’s mother had followed him towards the drain but could not reach him in time to prevent him from jumping

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:09 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Police received a PCR call on Monday reporting that a man had jumped into the drain in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar. Representative Image/iStock
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A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a drain in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar following a marital dispute, police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Naseem, a resident of Sartaj Mohalla in Kanti Nagar in the Shahdara area. He worked at a jeans-finishing unit in Gandhi Nagar and lived with his parents, wife and three children, police said.

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Police received a PCR call on Monday reporting that a man had jumped into the drain. A team reached the spot and divers were called in to search for him.

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After a search operation, Naseem was pulled out of the drain in an unconscious condition and taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Naseem and his 26-year-old wife, Amreen, had been facing marital differences and that she had been living separately, police said.

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According to the police, Naseem’s mother had followed him towards the drain but could not reach him in time to prevent him from jumping.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination and later handed over to the family. Further investigation is under way, police said.

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