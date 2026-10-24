Man dies, three fall ill after inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Delhi

A 38-year-old man died and three others fell ill after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while removing the shuttering inside a septic tank of a house under construction in the Chhawla area, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Qutub Vihar area of South West Delhi on October 21.

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The police said Madan Pandit, a resident of the area, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, while three others — Vinod (22), Chander Shekhar (35) and Surender Singh (42) — were admitted to the hospital.

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Madan’s wife said her husband had gone to remove the shuttering inside a septic tank, which was under construction. “He has been working as a building contractor for around 14 years. He rescued three people but then couldn’t come out himself. This is gross negligence on part of the authorities,” she said.

The police received information about the incident through a PCR call from the hospital. A team reached the hospital and collected the deceased’s medico-legal report (MLR), a senior police officer said.

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Based on the daily diary entries, medico-legal reports and inspection of the spot, a case under Sections 290 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Chhawla police station, they said.

The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital. Further investigation is underway.