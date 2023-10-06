Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

A Moradabad resident was duped of Rs 5 lakh by an employee of Maruti Suzuki Limited on the pretext of getting his son a job in the firm.

According to Meghraj Singh of Khadana village in Moradabad district, one of his acquaintances, Haji Mujibur Rehman, introduced him to Haji Mohammad Nazar, an employee at the company.

Nazar promised a post of deputy manager for Meghraj’s son and demanded Rs 5 lakh for it. The victim allegedly paid him the amount and later discovered that the ID card and appointment letter Nazar had sent for his son were fake.

#Gurugram