DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Man falls from 2nd floor of sweet shop in Delhi’s Mustafabad, dies

Man falls from 2nd floor of sweet shop in Delhi’s Mustafabad, dies

The deceased had been employed at the shop
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 35-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a sweet shop in Mustafabad area of Delhi’s northeast, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police rushed to the spot after the incident took place around midnight on Monday and they found the man lying unconscious on the road outside Shabbir Sweet Shop, he said.

The man, identified as Kalyan, was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Advertisement

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased had been employed at the sweet shop.

“Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall,” the official added.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigators are speaking to coworkers, shop owner to ascertain the cause of the fall.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts