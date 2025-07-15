Man falls from 2nd floor of sweet shop in Delhi’s Mustafabad, dies

A 35-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a sweet shop in Mustafabad area of Delhi’s northeast, an official said on Tuesday.

Police rushed to the spot after the incident took place around midnight on Monday and they found the man lying unconscious on the road outside Shabbir Sweet Shop, he said.

The man, identified as Kalyan, was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased had been employed at the sweet shop.

“Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall,” the official added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigators are speaking to coworkers, shop owner to ascertain the cause of the fall.